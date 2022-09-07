Search

07 Sept 2022

Kildare school pays tribute to its Leaving Cert students of 2022

Kildare school pays tribute to its Leaving Cert students of 2022

Caroline Herity (Principal), Adam Olatunji, Savindu Kulatunga, Faye Mellon, Stephy Regi Paul, Hannah Gonzales, Jordan Moran, Katie O Connor, James Rowe, Emma Fox (Year Head)

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

07 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

(L-R) Faye Mellon, Stephy Regi Paul, Hannah Gonzales, Kristen Smith, Katie O Connor

Mia Cullen (pictured with Deputy Principal Tom McDonald) who achieved full marks in the Leaving Certificate Applied Programme this year.

Piper's Hill College in Naas has extended its congratulations to all of its Leaving Certificate 2022  students.

A school statement issued by principal Caroline Herity said: "These students who when faced with many challenges over the past two years rose to the occasion and triumphed in their exams. While your results are impressive the way you dealt with adversity and uncertainty will stand to you in the future. We as a school are very proud.


"It is important also to recognise the hard work of this group. One student, Stephy Regi Paul, received the perfect result with seven H1s in her seven subjects. Stephy hopes to go on to study  Physiotherapy in UCD this year.


"Also a special mention to Savindu Kulatunga who received a 100% grade in Higher Level Maths."


Overall 50% of  Pipers Hill College students received over 400 points and over 16% received above 500 points.

The Leaving Cert Applied class also achieved outstanding results with 9 out of 15 students receiving the top distinction grade


The statement continued: "Our wide ranging  curriculum can be evidenced by the fact that there were H1 grades in 16 subjects. Students are now off to university to study courses such as Theoretical Physics in Trinity, Psychology in DCU and a wide range of other courses

"We also have a number of students who have guaranteed much sought after apprenticeship places. We wish these students every success in their next steps and beyond."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media