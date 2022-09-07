Kildare school pays tribute to its Leaving Cert students of 2022

(L-R) Faye Mellon, Stephy Regi Paul, Hannah Gonzales, Kristen Smith, Katie O Connor

Mia Cullen (pictured with Deputy Principal Tom McDonald) who achieved full marks in the Leaving Certificate Applied Programme this year.

Piper's Hill College in Naas has extended its congratulations to all of its Leaving Certificate 2022 students.

A school statement issued by principal Caroline Herity said: "These students who when faced with many challenges over the past two years rose to the occasion and triumphed in their exams. While your results are impressive the way you dealt with adversity and uncertainty will stand to you in the future. We as a school are very proud.



"It is important also to recognise the hard work of this group. One student, Stephy Regi Paul, received the perfect result with seven H1s in her seven subjects. Stephy hopes to go on to study Physiotherapy in UCD this year.



"Also a special mention to Savindu Kulatunga who received a 100% grade in Higher Level Maths."



Overall 50% of Pipers Hill College students received over 400 points and over 16% received above 500 points.

The Leaving Cert Applied class also achieved outstanding results with 9 out of 15 students receiving the top distinction grade



The statement continued: "Our wide ranging curriculum can be evidenced by the fact that there were H1 grades in 16 subjects. Students are now off to university to study courses such as Theoretical Physics in Trinity, Psychology in DCU and a wide range of other courses

"We also have a number of students who have guaranteed much sought after apprenticeship places. We wish these students every success in their next steps and beyond."