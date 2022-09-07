Caragh get past Ballymore to book semi-final spot in Kildare IFC

The Auld Shebeen Bar Athy Intermediate Football Championship quarter-final

Caragh 1-12

Ballymore 0-9

Caragh were the first side to book a place in the The Auld Sheebeen Pub Athy IFC semi-final with a well-deserved six point victory over Ballymore Eustace at Hawkfield on Thursday evening.

Ballymore had turned their season around since the start of this campaign and certainly began, albeit slowly, fully intent on keeping that winning run going.

Still in took no less than ten minutes before we saw the first white flag being raised and it went to the boys from the Kildare-Wicklow border with Tadhg Barrett converting a free and while it took another four minutes before white flag no. 2 arrived it was from the boys in green and gold again, this time from the boot of Ben Noone.

We reached the 17 minute, still just the two scores on the board but Simon Murphy edged his side three clear with a converted free to lead 0-3 to no score.

Finally Caragh began to get into their stride hitting three consecutive points in six minutes through Kevin Campbell, Eoghan O'Haire, after Jake Corrigan was fouled, and then from Danial Murray, after being put through with a low pass from Kevin Campbell.

So after a slow start the sides were level at 0-3 apiece but as we edged towards the half-time break it was the boys in maroon who took the lead for the first time, a Kevin Connor free, followed by a similar score, this time from midfielder Eoghan O'Haire after Daniel Lynam was fouled to leave the half-time score reading Caragh 0-5 Ballymore Eustace 0-3.

Caragh's Daniel Lynam picked up an early yellow as both sides missed opportunities to add to their totals.

Ten minutes into the resumption it was Ballymore who finally moved the score board, Sean Broderick reducing the gap to the minimum.

Caragh replied with two points inside a minute from Eoghan O'Haire and Kevin Campbell.

Shane Barrett reduced the gap again mid-way through but minutes later Caragh took a firm grip when Daniel Lynam found himself in on goal and as cool as a cucumber stroked the ball low to the bottom right hand corner of the net to make it 1-7 to 0-5.

Shane Barrett kept Ballymore in touch with his second point of the game but Caragh kicked on with points from Dan Campbell (free), Kevin Campbell and Daniel Murray to open a seven point gap, 1-10 to 0-6, with 51 minutes on the clock.

Simon Murphy and Cathal McKennedy exchanged points before Ballymore hit two on the trot from Tommie Archbold (45) and Simon Murphy but it Darragh Swords (free) pushed the gap out to six points as the final whistle arrived, with Caragh booking their place in the semi and setting up a meeting with the winners of the Leixlip v Ballyteague quarter.

Scorers: Caragh, Kevin Campbell 0-3, Danial Lynam 1-0, Eoghan O'Haire 0-3 (2 frees), Daniel Murray 0-2, Kevin Connor 0-1, Dan Campbell 0-1 (free), Cathal McKennedy 0-1, Darragh Swords 0-1.



Ballymore Eustace, Simon Murphy 0-3 (2 frees), Shane Barrett 0-2 (free), Sean Broderick 0-1, Ben Noone 0-1, Tommy Archbold 0-1 (45), Tadhg Barrett 0-1 (free).

CARAGH: Michael Behan; Cathal McKennedy, Matthew McNally, Eoghan Garry; Daniel Murray, Joe Barrett, Paul Dockery; Kevin Connor, Eoghan O'Haire; Darragh Swords, Ryan Burke, Kevin Campbell; Jake Corrigan, Danial Lynam, Dan Campbell. Subs: Sean Fitzhenry for Dan Campbell (55 minutes).

BALLYMORE EUSTACE: Tommie Archbold; Seamus Kelleher, Darragh Kelleher, Caolan Halpin; Brian Crowe, Michael Stewart Byrne, Darragh Gilroy; Shane Barrett, Liam Broderick; Ben Noone, Charlie Litton, Eoin Clarke; Sean Broderick, Tadhg Barrett, Simon Murphy. Subs: Callum McClintock for Darragh Gilroy (half-time); Sean O'Sullivan for Liam Broderick (half-time); Joe Broderick for Tadhg Barrett (38 minutes); Tadhg Grace for Eoin Clarke (50 minutes).



REFEREE: Damian Whelan