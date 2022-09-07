Search

07 Sept 2022

Another household energy credit on the way but energy saving needed to avoid cuts

Another household energy credit on the way but energy saving needed to avoid cuts

Reporter:

David Power

07 Sept 2022 7:33 PM

Households are to receive a new electricity credit to help with rising energy bills before Christmas, it has been confirmed by Environment Minister Eamon Ryan.

Minister Ryan made the remarks as Cabinet signs off on plans following a meeting on Wednesday morning to limit energy use in the public sector with temperatures to be set at 19C as appropriate to each public building’s use.

The public sector is expected to lead by example on energy efficiency in the coming months, Minister Ryan said. 

It is understood that public buildings will have maximum temperatures of 19C and lighting at night is expected to be curtailed. 

Other proposals are also expected to include reduced heating of low-occupancy spaces, optimising timers and thermostats, and reducing use in peak times.

A campaign is also expected to be launched which will encourage householders and businesses to avoid, where possible, the use of electricity during peak hours of 5 to 7pm. 

Speaking on RTÉ’s Prime Time on Tuesday night, the minister said such measures are “not only a good way of actually keeping our [energy] security, it’s also a good way of saving money”. 

However, he warned if the public, the Government and business do not cut back on their energy consumption between now and the end of the year, energy supply will be “very tight”, Minister Ryan said.

“We could all play our part, making sure that we don’t use energy between 5 and 7 o’clock in the evening,” he said.

“That’s the time when actually the last generator goes on. So if we can use some of our devices, in large industry or at home, those washing machines, dishwashers which can be done on a time basis, that actually is one of the best ways of getting through the winter,” Minister Ryan.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media