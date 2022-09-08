Kildare Gardaí investigating after man stole money from elderly couple

Garda Station lantern
A man stole a sum of money from an elderly couple in Allenwood South.
The incident happened on Friday, September 2 last.
A blue vehicle was seen in the area at the time and is being linked with the burglar.
Gardaí said: "Gardaí in Naas are seeking the public's assistance in relation to a burglary which occurred in Allenwood South, Naas, Co. Kildare at approximately 12:45pm on Friday 2nd September 2022.
"In the incident, a male entered a residence and stole a sum of money from the occupants, who were present at the time.
"The suspect left the scene in a blue vehicle.
"Gardaí are seeking witnesses who may have seen suspicious activity or vehicles or motorists who may have dashcam footage from the Allenwood South area between 12:30pm and 1:45pm on Friday 2nd September 2022 to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300."
