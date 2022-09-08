Gardaí seek public assistance in finding 17 year old boy missing 6 days

Gardaí are seeking public assistance in finding a 17 year old boy missing for six days.
Sean Byrne - described as being approximately 5ft 5ins in height with a slim build, brown hair and hazel eyes - went missing from the Glasson area of Co Westmeath on Friday September 2.
He was last seen wearing a black padded jacket, dark bottoms and white runners with black detailing.
Anyone with information on Sean's whereabouts are asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
