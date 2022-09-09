BREAKING: Construction of modular homes in Newbridge, County Kildare postponed following meeting with Minister Roderic O' Gorman

The Lakeside Park/Highfield/Dara Park (LHD) Action Group has released a public statement following its meeting earlier today with Minister Roderic O' Gorman.

The organisation was set up last month by concerned residents of the three estates, after it emerged that the government planned to develop 30 modular homes for displaced Ukrainians at a site beside Lakeside Park.

Last weekend, a peaceful protest was due to take place in Newbridge by the group.

However, this event was postponed following the outcome of the scheduled meeting with Minister O' Gorman and the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, as well as the Office of Public Works.

Now, the group has told the Leinster Leader that the construction of the proposed modular homes has been postponed.

Resident Tom McDonnell, on behalf of the LHD Action group, said: "We presented a range of issues with which we have very serious concerns.

"The Minister and OPW officials engaged with us and took on board our concerns and have committed to looking into this further.

He continued: "We need to allow the Minister time to liaise with statutory authorities to verify the authenticity of our issues to reflect on the situation.

"The Minister has assured us that he accepts and understood our concerns, will not engage in any construction, and will respond in a further meeting."

"We were promised a prompt decision," he concluded.