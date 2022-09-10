Kildare businesswoman turns Ironwoman as she embarks on endurance event journey

Chief Operations Officer at JF Dunne Insurances in Kill, Arianne Dunne has set herself the task of taking on nine endurance events in this calendar year. The next and biggest of which is the Ironman challenge 70.3 in Barcelona in October.

Following her first big challenge the year prior with sportives such as the Mizen to Malin challenge for Cycle Against Suicide, Arianne is now on track to complete her next mission. She already has five events in 2022 from across Ireland already in her rear view mirror, including sprint triathlons and a half marathon.

“That (Mizen to Malin challenge) was my first major mental and physical challenge to test my resolve. After that and seeing how much I was able to raise for charity doing that I felt sure why not take it a bit further and see where else it could go. I ended up raising around €9,000 for Cycle Against Suicide,” Arianne explained.

Arianne had prior experience on the bike but had not yet transitioned to the running aspect of her journey. The most exposed to the elements you will be and the biggest battle on the horizon comes between you and your mind as you pound the pavement.

“Running came into it last and it had because I had kind of got sick of sitting on the bike. My first run I think I probably got about 50-100 metres from the office and I had to stop because I was so out of breath,” Arianna recalled.

“It has gone from that to the mental health aspect of it, it is just you and the ground. You have all those negative thoughts creeping in …

“What are you doing”

“Why can't you just go home”

“You look silly doing this”

“It helped my mental resolve and taking on my first half marathon a few weeks ago was a major step, I am still baffled I got through that.”

Arianne explained that the internal battle with your mind only serves to benefit your mental resolve the longer that you can win it. A sentiment that can be backed up by completion of the Breffni Half Marathon in Cavan in July.

“I have gone from thinking I looked silly running up the road with a big purple face on me, struggling to breathe to turning that around to thinking that it (running) is a nice bit of headspace. You have time with your positive thoughts, thinking that's one kilometre down you may as well keep going,” Arianne described.

In addition to her own personal satisfaction from this incredible undertaking, Arianne wanted to highlight that anyone can do this for themselves, they just have to decide to do so.

“I think, just do it. I would never have thought I would have been able to do an Ironman. But through the training and different events I feel now that I am at a stage where I can give it a good go. If you can set your mind to it, that’s the hardest part,” Arianne said.

Arianne has battled against low-motivation, training during Covid times but she is doing it all for two charities personal to her, Pieta House and Women’s Aid.

“Pieta House because it is a mental health charity. The whole fitness journey was a big help to me and my own mental health journey. Women’s aid, with everything coming out in the news about coercive control and domestic abuse with men, women, children,” Arianne explained.

“All of that coupled with my own experience with relationships there are services that everyone might need or feel they need at some point. Even just to know that those facilities are there might give you the strength to ask for help.

“I know myself it might be difficult to admit that you might be going through a tough time or that something is troubling you. But the more you talk about it and the more you shine a light on it, it gives people the push to ask for help.”

Arianne also spoke about the challenges she has faced balancing this event training with her similarly thriving career in business.

“I wont say it’s been easy. It gets tiring and mentally draining after a while. But I work with a fabulous bunch of people, all of them are incredibly supportive and encouraging. I even have some people from work travelling to Barcelona (for the Ironman) to support me,” Arianna said.

You can follow Arianne’s journey to the Ironman in Barcelona and beyond through her instagram account @thefiercefemme and you can donate through the following link:

https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/ArianneCycle1