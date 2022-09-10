KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Former Newbridge Cox’s Cash & Carry premises up for rent

The property
Jordan Auctioneers are delighted to present to the market a large, detached distribution/warehouse facility extending to 25,112 sq.ft. on its own site extending to 2.17 acres (0.88 hectares).
The property occupies a high profile location adjoining Newbridge Town Centre with dual frontage and access available from both the Athgarvan Road and Newbridge Industrial Estate which is an established commercial location adjoining the Town Centre and convenient to major routes. Internally, the property mainly provides open plan warehouse space (eaves height four metres) with warehouse offices, built in safe, staff toilets, and staff canteen. There are further offices on the first floor providing four offices, boardroom, staff kitchenette and staff toilets. The property has two roller shutter door access points to the warehouse and also separate pedestrian access.
There is a tarmacadam surfaced yard to the front and rear of the building for car parking (50 spaces) and a circulation area is provided to the front of the building with loading/unloading through two electric roller shutter doors. The property is to let with Jordan’s quoting €200,000 and additional information is
available from Stephen Talbot on 045 – 433550.
