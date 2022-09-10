Kildare GAA: Towers relegated as Confey retain senior status

Ballyteague Jimmy Hyland gets to the ball in front of Leixlip Liam Mahon in The Auld Shebeen Pub IFC quarter-final. Photo: Michael Anderson
Round Towers have been relegated to intermediate status following their five point defeat by Confey at St Conleth's Park, this afternoon. No excuses as Confey were the better side throughout and thoroughly deserved their win.
Elsewhere there wins for Ballyteague over Leixlip in the IFC quarter-final while Milltown were relegatee to Junior following their defeat by St Kevin's.
RESULTS:
Joe Mallon (Renault) Motors SFC relegation final
Confey 1-10 Round Towers 0-8.
UPMC SHC 'B' semi-final
Naas 2-21 Moorefield 1-17;
Éire Ó Corrachoill 4-24 Kilcock 0-8.
The Auld Shebeen Pub Athy IFC quarter-final
Sallins 3-12 Allenwood 2-10;
Ballyteague 1-14 Leixlip 1-11.
The Auld Shebeen Pub Athy IFC Relegation final
St Kevin's 2-10 Milltown 1-10.
Tom Cross Transport JFC 'A' semi-final
Rheban 1-13 Ardclough 1-10 (aet);
Castlemitchell 6-18 Kildangan 1-2.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.