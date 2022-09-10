Search

10 Sept 2022

Kildare GAA: Towers relegated as Confey retain senior status

Ballyteague defeat Leixlip in IFC quarter-final

Kildare GAA: Ballyteague upset Leixlip in IFC quarter-final

Ballyteague Jimmy Hyland gets to the ball in front of Leixlip Liam Mahon in The Auld Shebeen Pub IFC quarter-final. Photo: Michael Anderson

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

10 Sept 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

Round Towers have been relegated to intermediate status following their five point defeat by Confey at St Conleth's Park, this afternoon. No excuses as Confey were the better side throughout and thoroughly deserved their win.

Elsewhere there wins for Ballyteague over Leixlip in the IFC quarter-final while Milltown were relegatee to Junior following their defeat by St Kevin's.

RESULTS:

Joe Mallon (Renault) Motors SFC relegation final

Confey 1-10 Round Towers 0-8.

UPMC SHC 'B' semi-final

Naas 2-21 Moorefield 1-17;

Éire Ó Corrachoill 4-24 Kilcock 0-8.

The Auld Shebeen Pub Athy IFC quarter-final

Sallins 3-12 Allenwood 2-10;

Ballyteague 1-14 Leixlip 1-11.

The Auld Shebeen Pub Athy IFC Relegation final

St Kevin's 2-10 Milltown 1-10.

Tom Cross Transport JFC 'A' semi-final

Rheban 1-13 Ardclough 1-10 (aet);

Castlemitchell 6-18 Kildangan 1-2.

