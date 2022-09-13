Woman allegedly stole from her elderly friend, Kildare court told

Naas Courthouse
A woman who befriended an elderly woman allegedly used her bank card to withdraw money.
Naas District Court was told on Thursday, September 8 that Rebecca Gallagher, with an address listed as 49 The Paddocks in Kilcock, is accused of withdrawing cash from the elderly woman’s bank account between November 1, 2019 to December 31, 2020.
Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob alleged that the total amount of cash withdrawn was €15,448.
This sum was allegedly stolen over the course of 72 separate transactions.
The 27-year-old defendant was sent forward by Judge Desmond Zaidan for a trial on indictment at the next sittings of Naas Circuit Court, which will be held on October 11.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.