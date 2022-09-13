Search

13 Sept 2022

Kildare artist creates striking portrait of jockey legend Pat Smullen on second anniversary of his death

Breda Kenny (left) with the portrait of Pat Smullen

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

13 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

Kildare artist Breda Kenny has created a portrait of jockey legend Pat Smullen to mark the second anniversary of his passing on September 15. 

Breda was inspired to create the artwork to symbolise his courageous battle with cancer, his achievements in horse racing and his amazing fundraising efforts for cancer research. 

She came across a photograph of Pat by renowned equine photographer Caroline Norris and tried to capture Pat's essence which Caroline achieved. 

Nine-time Irish champion jockey Smullen won 12 European classics, including the Epsom Derby. 

He claimed the 2016 Epsom and Irish Derbies aboard Harzand for friend and former boss Dermot Weld. 

Pat was the top flat jockey in Ireland until his untimely retirement in 2018.

He is closely associated with the Curragh Racecourse, not only for his outstanding riding ability and prolific career on the track but also for the incredible awareness campaign and fund-raising drive over Longines Irish Champions Weekend in 2019, which culminated in the Pat Smullen Champions Race for Cancer Trials Ireland.

Last month, the Curragh hosted the Pat Smullen Race Day in aid of Cancer Trials Ireland.

The special race day also included a special charity lunch and auction in aid of Cancer Trials Ireland featuring some outstanding items such as the original silks worn by Rachael Blackmore to win the 2022 Cheltenham Champion Hurdle and Gold Cup, a Cashel Palace racing royalty package, a racehorse ownership experience with Joseph O’Brien, Pat Smullen’s 2019 Champions Race memorabilia signed by all the jockeys who rode in the famous race and a VIP race and stay in Barberstown Castle.

