13 Sept 2022

Massive charity venture to take place alongside Taste of Kildare festival

The draw to match each charity with a horse in the race will take place live on KFM radio station at 10.30am on Friday, September 23. Photo: Tony Gavin

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather and Senan Hogan

13 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

Thirty runners in the 'Friends of the Curragh Irish Cesarewitch' race will be matched with 30 bars from across County Kildare as part of a charity initiative.

The bars have each selected a local charity or community group to benefit from a generous prize fund.

Proceeds from a prize fund will go to the bars whose horses finish in the first 5 in one of the most competitive races in Europe.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Brian Kavanagh, Chief Executive of the Curragh Racecourse, said: "The Curragh are delighted to launch this unique charitable initiative which will benefit several charities across the county."

He added: "It is great to see so many local businesses taking part. The weekend is the perfect combination of two of the counties best attributes, food and horse racing and we look forward to extending a warm Curragh welcome to all visitors across the weekend."

Racing and foodie festival goers will get to sample local produce and signature dishes, while well-known Kildare chefs, alongside guest chefs, including Rachel Allen, will showcase their menus in the demo kitchen.

Back Row, L-R: Billy Doyle of Cunninghams Bar, Glen Cullen of Coffey’s Bar, Nicky Kaye of Harp Bar, Chris Thorp of The Five Jockeys, Tadhg O' Riordan of Flanagan's Bar.
Front Row: Rachel Flannagan of Cunningham’s Bar, Catherine Johnson of Johnson’s Bar, Christine Dempsey of James Nolan’s Bar and Caitriona Kaye of Harp Bar. Photo: Tony Gavin

The draw to match each charity with a horse in the race will take place live on KFM radio station at 10.30am on Friday, September 23, when the final field of runners is declared for the big race.

The Curragh will officially launch the huge initiative on Sunday, September 25.

Early Bird tickets are on sale now from €15 per person.

Tickets can be booked on curragh.ie.

The total list of bars and their respective local charity/community group can be viewed below:

  • Johnson's Newbridge - KARE
  • Neeson's Newbridge - Newbridge Meals on Wheels
  • Flanagan’s Bar Newbridge - Scoil na Naomh Uilig
  • O' Rourke's Newbridge – St Brigid’s Hospice The Curragh
  • Coffeys Newbridge - The Friends of St Brigids Hospice & Homecare Services The Curragh
  • James Nolan’s Kildare - Enable Ireland
  • Five Jockeys Kildare – Kildare Town Day Care Centre
  • Silken Thomas Kildare - Kildare Town Day Care Centre
  • Kevin Mahon Kildare – Kildare Town Day Care Centre
  • Top Nolan's Kildare - St Vincent de Paul
  • Cunningham's Kildare - Kildare Town Day Care Centre
  • Harp-MJ McInerney's Bar Kildare - Daffodil Night Nurse service
  • Hartes of Kildare – Crumlin Childrens Hospital
  • An Goban Saor (to be confirmed)
  • Fletcher's Naas - Barretstown
  • Hayden's Naas - Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind
  • Snug Pub Kilashee Hotel Naas - DEBRA ireland
  • Athgarvan Inn - Athgarvan GAA
  • Brown Bear Twomilehouse – St Brigid’s Hospice The Curragh
  • McTernan's Kilcullen - Kildare Alzheimers Association
  • Bardon's Kilcullen - Barretstown
  • Cooke's of Caragh - Raheens GAA
  • Inn at Milltown - Active Age Milltown
  • Lock 13 Sallins - Jack and Jill
  • Garden Bar Barberstown Castle Hotel Straffan - Cancer Trials Ireland
  • South Bar K-Club Straffan - Special Olympics Ireland
  • The Oak Bar Westgrove Hotel Clane - Clane Evergreens
  • Mooney's Bar Monasterevin - Monasterevin Day Care Centre
  • Baileys Bar, Clannard Court Hotel, Athy - Kildare Hospice
  • Dewdrop Inn Kill – Crumlin Childrens Hospital

