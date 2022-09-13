Search

13 Sept 2022

Kildare pop duo Jedward face backlash over tweet aimed at King Charles just days after Queen Elizabeth's death

File Pic: Jedward claim that they have received death threats as a result of the tweets.

Ciarán Mather

13 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Pop duo Jedward are facing backlash online over a tweet they made directed at King Charles III of England: just days after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away.

John and Edward Grimes, who grew up on Leinster Street, Rathangan and attended primary school locally, called on King Charles to 'hand back' the six counties of Northern Ireland in a series of tweets.

They claimed: "King Charles should hand back the six Irish counties on his visit to Northern Ireland - No war! Just words! It’s time."

The twins, who rose to fame on the X Factor UK in 2009 and also represented Ireland in the Eurovision Song Content in 2011, doubled down on their views in follow-up tweets.

One of them read: "FYI (For your information) we’re Irish the country that has been oppressed historically by the monarchy! Please study your History! We haven’t said anything but the facts!".

Another post read: "Victims of colonisation are entitled to express how they feel! Beyond all the celebratory royal posts & propaganda the majority DGAF (don't give a f**k)."

While some comments were in favour of Jedward's tweets, they have also faced some criticism online.

One Twitter user wrote: "Will you stop you lads grew up Lucan and you weren't colonised by anyone. Ye had no bother going to the UK to make a name for yourselves.

"No problem taking the exposure and the money from X Factor."

Another critical user referred to the death of Jedward's mother, Susanna Grimes, in 2019: "I'm not p*ssed about you hating Britian (sic) or royal family. But you two of all people should know how that family is feeling.

"Strip the titles away, just like you they have lost their mother, that's when i (sic) find you disrespectful. You know the pain of loosing (sic) your mother."

Among the critics was Charlie Lawson, who plays Jim McDonald on the soap opera Coronation Street, who told the twins: "Shut up y’pair of tw*ts!!"

Another user remarked: "If you told me in 2010 that in 2022 Jedward would be republican firebrands I’d have laughed in your face."

The duo have also revealed that they have received death threats as a result of their views, saying in a tweet: "Psychos are sending us death threats! Your threatening behaviour and criminality will not intimidate us."

This is not the first time the singers have stirred controversy on Twitter: in April of 2021, the twins alleged that music stars are blacklisted for speaking about 'abuse' by powerful executives.

They also claimed that many artists are 'isolated' from their families to make them 'dependent on fake industry friends who don't have their back.'

