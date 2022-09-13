Search

13 Sept 2022

"Sam Maguire" coming to Kildare for unveiling of statue to Squires Gannon

The Squires Gannon statue in Kildare town

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

13 Sept 2022 4:33 PM

The official unveiling of the new Bill ‘Squires’ Gannon statue in Kildare town will take place on Sunday, September at 11am. 

Mayor of Kildare County Council Cllr Fintan Brett and GAA president Larry McCarthy will be attending. 

The Sam Maguire Cup was first presented to Kildare captain Gannon who led the Lilywhites to victory in the 1928 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final.

The original 1920s trophy was retired in the 1980s, with a new identical trophy awarded annually since 1988.

The present-day Sam Maguire Cup will be in attendance on September 25 along with former winning captains from Kerry, Cork, Dublin, Meath, Offaly, Galway, Down, Donegal, Tyrone and Armagh.

All Kildare clubs are asked to be represented with flags and wearing club colours.

The Artane Band will perform at the event including a rendition of Amhrán na bhFiann.

There will also be an exhibition to commemorate 1928 achievements in the Silken Thomas bar and restaurant. 

