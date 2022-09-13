NEWS BRIEF: 'It’s time for €9 Kildare Climate Ticket,' Senator says

Cllr Mark Wall. File Photo
Speaking at the Labour Party (LP) Pre-Oireachtas Think in Wexford, Senator Mark Wall launched his party’s proposal for a Kildare Climate Ticket.
The Athy politician said that this proposal is part of his party’s plan to tackle the cost of living crisis.
'RADICAL YET AFFORDABLE'
He explained: “The LP is proposing a €9 Kildare Climate Ticket that would mean you spend €9 a month to get unlimited travel on public transport on buses and trains in Kildare and beyond.
"It would be a radical yet affordable move from government that could make a real difference in reducing traffic congestion and reduce transport costs even further coming into winter.
"I really hope senior government members, in Kildare especially, take this on board."
Senator Wall concluded: "It’s time to create a Kildare climate ticket; it’s time to give commuters the break they need."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.