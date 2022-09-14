Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, September 14

The death has occurred of Catherine Carney (née Brosnan)

Clogherinkoe, Kildare / Robertstown, Kildare



Carney (nee Brosnan), Catherine, Clogherinkoe and late of Cooleragh, Robertstown, Co. Kildare, September 13th 2022, peacefully at St. James's Hospital, deeply regretted by her loving daughter Orla, granddaughter Olivia, father Sean, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive at Christ the King Church, Cooleragh for 11am funeral mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation by clicking on the following link : https://irishheart.ie/ways-to-give/

Catherine's funeral mass can be viewed live on Thursday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://cooleraghstaplestownparish.com/webcam/

The committal service in Newlands Cross Crematorium can be viewed live at 12.40pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

The death has occurred of Alan Conlon

Cutbush, Brownstown, The Curragh, Kildare



Peacefully, at St.Vincent's Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Alan and Paddy, daughters-in-law Jodie and Sarah, grandchildren Morgan, Kayla, Senan, Adalyn and Ellie, brother Neil, sisters Stella and Sheila, mother-in-law Bridie, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Alan Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his son Paddy's home (R56 XY90) from 4pm on Thursday with rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Friday morning to arrive at St. Brigids Church, The Curragh for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery. Alan's funeral will be live-streamed on St. Brigid’s Church, The Curragh Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/TheCurraghChurch/.

The death has occurred of John (Sean) Martin

The Avenue, Moone, Kildare



The Death has occurred of John (Sean) Martin. At home. Son of the late John & Ellie Martin. Deeply regretted by his brothers Stephen and Tony, sisters Anne, Teresa and Emily, nieces Frances, Eleanor and Lisa, nephew Paul, brothers in law Michael, Jim and the late Gerry, sister in law Helena, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Sean Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence from 11am this Thursday morning with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning by Leigh's Funeral Directors to the Church of the Blessed Trinity, Moone for 11am Requiem mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

A message of sympathy can be left in the Condolence section below.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.narraghmoreandmoone.ie/moone-webcam/

The death has occurred of Linda O'Shea (née Blackery)

''Johmar'', Ballyhade, Castledermot, Kildare / Carlow



12th September, 2022. Suddenly at her home; adored and cherished wife of Pat, much loved Mom of Tracy, Lesley, Nicola, Sharon and RuarÍ, Nanny to Adam, Rebecca, Craig, Andrew, Simon, Daniel and Eve, Great Nanny to Alex, Isabelle and Charlotte, mother-in-law of Vinny, Pat B., Justine and Pat W. Linda will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, Rebecca's partner Paddy, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Linda Rest In Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridgie) COOKE (née Foster)

Dowdenstown Great, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



In the tender care of the staff of Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John. Predeceased by her parents Tom and Mary, brothers Sean, Dinny, Tommy and Jerry and her special niece Trisha. Sadly missed by her loving son Alan, daughter-in-law Laura, grandchildren Laura, Grace, Hannah, Ciara, Sean and Maeve, sisters-in-law Mary and May, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

"May Bridgie Rest In Peace"

Reposing at her home on Tuesday (13th. Sept) from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral on Wednesday with Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace and afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballymore Eustace.

The Mass will be streamed on:

https://churchmedia.tv/parish-of-ballymore-eustace