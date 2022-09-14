PLANNING BRIEF: Trade depot proposed for Newbridge, County Kildare

Newbridge Industrial Estate. Pic: Google Maps Street View
A new trade depot premises has been proposed for Newbridge.
Planning permission documents show that Fleetwood Paints Limited is seeking consent from Kildare County Council (KCC) for the change of use of Unit 7 at Kilbelin Enterprise Centre in the Newbridge Industrial Estate, from industrial/warehousing to wholesale/trade depot.
Consent is also being sought by the company for all associated site development and facilitating works.
The date received is listed as September 9, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as October 10 and November 3 respectively.
According to its website, Fleetwood Paints was established in 1950 on Marlborough Street in Dublin's City Centre.
It has a current address listed as 12 Davitt Rd in Inchicore, Dublin.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.