Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, September 15

The death has occurred of Ronan Hadnett

Kill, Kildare



Hadnett, Ronan, Kill, Co. Kildare, September 13th 2022, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, deeply regretted by his loving wife Jacqueline, children Carrieann, Amanda, Conor and Holly, mother Carmel, mother-in-law Theresa, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Kill for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. Ronan's funeral mass can be viewed live on Friday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link :

https://www.churchmedia.tv/test

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Linnane

Castleboy, Kilchreest, Loughrea, Galway / Athlone, Westmeath / Suncroft, Kildare



John (Jack) Linnane

Castleboy, Auburn, Moate Road, Athlone, Co. Westmeath

formerly Suncroft, Co. Kildare and Castleboy, Kilchreest, Loughrea, Co. Galway.

Who passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of Sonas Nursing Home, Athlone, Co. Westmeath on Wednesday, 14th September 2022.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Dorothy and sisters Mary, Josephine, Margaret, Christina & Nancy.

John will be sadly missed by his daughter, Bernadette, sons Nick and Sean, son-in-law Enda, daughters-in-law Elma & Catherine, adored grandchildren Elisha, Jack, Barry, Katie, Sean, Bronwyn, Sarah, Katherine & Ruth, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

John will lie in repose in Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea (H62 KF63) on Thursday, 15th September, from 5pm to 7pm.

John’s funeral cortege will arrive to St. Teresa’s Church, Castledaly for Requiem Mass on Friday, 16th September, at 12 noon, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery, Castledaly.

John’s funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link

http://ardrahan-kilchreest.com/web-camera/

John’s family would like to express their sincere thanks to all their extended family, neighbours and friends for all their kindness and help.

To offer messages of sympathy to John’s family, please use the “Condolences” link below.

The death has occurred of Joe MANNING

Ashgrove Avenue, Naas, Kildare / Ringsend, Dublin



Ashgrove Avenue, Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ringsend Road, Ringsend, Dublin 4. After a long illness. Predeceased by his sister Angie. Joe will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (Moll), sisters Ursula and Catherine, sister-in-law Jennifer, brothers-in-law Tony Moore, Tadhg, Frank and Paul Moynihan and Shaun Breen, nieces, nephews, extended family, wonderful neighbours and friends.

"May Joe Rest In Peace"

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Friday from 5pm to 7pm with prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral on Saturday with Funeral Mass at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas and afterwards to St. Corban's Cemetery, Dublin Road, Naas.