Photography exhibition with a Kildare theme

Some of Tony McLoughlin's pictures
Naas photographer Tony McLoughlin is currently holding an exhibition of his prints in the lobby of McAuley Place at Sallins Road, Naas.
Tony, who joined the Naas Photography Group in 2020, says it has given him huge support and helped him improve his photography.
The exhibition runs until September 20 and displays a range of images of colourful butterflies all photographed locally and includes the Marsh Fritillary, Ireland’s only legally protected insect species.
“It is fascinating to see the variety and beauty of these amazing insects which are normally not noticed, but which we are so lucky to have with us here in Kildare,” said Tony
