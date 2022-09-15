Kildare residents want heavy lorries barred from country road

The Dublin Road/Fishery Lane junction, Naas
Heavy duty lorries should be banned from a country road in the Naas area.
Local councillor Bill Clear wants to start a process to ban five axle lorries at the “residential end of Fishery Lane.”
Fishery Lane connects the Dublin Road with Johnstown.
According to the politician, a ban would force trucks coming from the Naas Industrial Estate to use Dublin Road to access the motorway “instead of this small country road.”
