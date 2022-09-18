KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Views to die for in Kilcullen

Skyview is a fine countryside property, finished to the highest standard, located just outside Kilcullen.

Skyview is a superbly spacious four bedroomed dormer bungalow, which is brought to market in excellent condition throughout with the best fixtures and fittings included.

It is a warm and welcoming home, decorated with the modern family in mind, with rooms that are light filled and enjoying views as far as the eye can see.

This is a wonderful property in a tranquil location making it the ideal residence to get away from city life yet convenient enough to commute. The M9 Junction 2 is just 4 minutes’ drive, and the Arrow train station to Dublin is available from Newbridge

Skyview offers the benefits of rural life yet is within easy reach of Kilcullen and Newbridge. It is 6 minutes from Kilcullen with its strong sporting community, schools, shops and cafes.

The busy shopping town of Newbridge is just 14 minutes away offering the shopping centre, schools, restaurants, cinema, theatre and sporting facilities.

The well-proportioned accommodation in this fine property briefly comprises hallway, sitting room, family room, kitchen/dining/living room, utility, bathroom, bedroom 4.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms (one en-suite) and family bathroom.

The asking price is €595,000 and appointment to view may be made with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly phone 045 866466/info@sfor.ie