18 Sept 2022

Owner of historic house praises Kildare County Council for help in restoration efforts

Owner of historic house praises Kildare County Council for help in restoration efforts

Harristown House in Brannockstown

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

18 Sept 2022 5:33 PM

The owner of one of the most important historical houses in Ireland has thanked Kildare County Council for its support in the upkeep of the property.

In 2022, Harristown House in Brannockstown received a grant of €6,600 under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS) which is administered by the Council.

Owners Hubert and Noella Beaumont said the funding went towards the interior structural repair of an upstairs bedroom in the Georgian mansion.

Mr Beaumont paid tribute to the Council for its assistance in the maintenance of the neoclassical house.

He told the Leader: “I'm very grateful for the assistance and support of the Council in allowing us access to funding which help us to restore parts of Harristown House.”

Mr Beaumont also praised local political representative, Cllr Tracy O’Dwyer for her help in initiating the application process with the Council.

He added that others who were very helpful in Kildare County Council were Heritage Officer Brigid Loughlin and Senior Staff officer Anne Louw.

This BHIS scheme supports small-scale, labour-intensive projects to repair and conserve structures protected under the Planning and Development Act 2000 and to support the employment of skilled and experienced conservation professionals, craft workers and tradespeople.
Other notable buildings in Co Kildare who benefited from the BHIS in 2022 included St John's Church in Kill, Naas Town Hall (library); the Cathedral Church of St Brigid in Kildare Town, Burtown House near Athy and the Presentation Convent in Kildare Town.
Harristown House is one of 170 houses, gardens and buildings of interest which welcome visitors for 60 days a year under the Section 482 scheme that allows owners off-set renovation and maintenance costs against income tax.
Harristown House was built in the second half of the 18th century under the supervision of the architect Whitmore Davis.
It was rebuilt after a fire in the 1890s by James Franklin Fuller. The La Touche family lived in the house until 1920.
In 1946, Major M W Beaumont bought the house and during his time, the Cottage Walk was created and the Walled Gardens were restored.

