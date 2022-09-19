Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, September 19

The death has occurred of Dominic Keogh

Knock, Mayo / Newbridge, Kildare



Keogh, Dominic, (Domo), Knock, Co. Mayo & late of Piercetown, Newbridge, Co. Kildare. Peacefully in his sleep at Mayo hospice. Sadly, missed by his loving partner Eilish, his family Richard, Joanne, Michael, Marcella & Pamela, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers Eamon, David, Vincent & Brendan, sisters Eileen, Elizabeth & Bernadette, sister-in-law Josephine, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

May Domo Rest In Peace

Reposing in Anderson & Leahy’s funeral home, Newbridge, on Sunday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church for 11am Mass. Domo’s Mass will be live streamed on https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Which will be lived-streamed at 1.45pm on https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service

The death has occurred of Baby Cillian Kevin Morrin

Ladytown, Newbridge, Kildare



Baby Cillian Kevin Morrin, Ladytown, Newbridge, Co. Kildare, Born April 6th 2022 and fell asleep in his mother arms on September 16th 2022, sadly missed by his heartbroken and much loved parents Ross and Orla, grandparents John, Ita and Liam, great-grandmother Lily, aunts, uncles and cousins.

May He Rest In The Loving Arms Of His Grandmother Anna R.I.P.

Mass of the Angels in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, on Monday at 11am, followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium. House private, please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of the Coombe or CHI Crumlin by clicking on the following links :

http://www.friendsofthecoombe.ie

https://www.olchc.ie/donations/

The death has occurred of Evelyn O'Brien (née O'Toole)

Mount Carmel, Newbridge, Kildare



O’Brien, Evelyn, (nee O’Toole), Mount Carmel, Newbridge, Co. Kildare, 16th Sept ’22, peacefully, in the presence of her loving family, at Naas General Hospital. Beloved wife of Sean, mother to Delia, David, John & Theresa sadly missed by her loving family, sister Sally (Taylor), brother Billy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law Philip, daughters-in-law, Patricia & Carmel, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family & friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam

Reposing in Anderson & Leahy funeral home on Monday from 4pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30 arriving to the Dominican College Church for 11am Mass, Evelyn’s Mass will be lived-streamed on www.dominicansnewbridge.ie. Funeral afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium for 1.45pm, which will be lived-streamed on https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service

The death has occurred of Mary (Moll) Byrne (née Hughes)

Celbridge, Kildare / Dun Laoghaire, Dublin / Bagenalstown, Carlow



BYRNE (née Hughes), Mary (Moll) (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin and Bagnelstown, Co. Carlow) September 16th 2022 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved wife of the late Ray and much loved mother of Mark, Genevieve, Laurence, Camille and the late Philip. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sister Biddy, grandchildren Tom, Siobhán, Emily, Niamh, Lauren, Joseph, Ryan, Craig and Mia, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Tom, daughters-in-law Cora, Joanne and Evelyn, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and her carer Belinda.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Celbridge on Monday evening (September 19th) between 6 pm and 8 pm. Removal on Tuesday morning (September 20th) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Funeral Mass at 10 am followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. Mary’s funeral service may be viewed online (live only) by following this LINK. Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Kenna (née Nolan)

Southgreen, Kildare Town, Kildare



Peacefully at Ashley Lodge Nursing Home. Wife of the late Mark Kenna. Sadly missed by her loving sister Mary Bunyan, niece Susan, nephews Brian and Darren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Betty Rest In Peace

Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, from 5pm on Sunday with rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennon's Funeral Directors on Monday morning to St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Mass will be live streamed on https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-brigids-parish-church.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to "Meals on Wheels, Kildare Town. Donations box in church.