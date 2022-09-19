Kildare experts rescue injured swan from Dublin street

The swan being rescued at the scene / Photos: Alison O'Reilly
Kildare Wildlife Rescue volunteers were called to rescue an injured swan on a Dublin street.
The bird was seen in the Liberty Hall area at the weekend and bystanders called 999.
Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade were quickly on the scene and shielded the swan from passing traffic.
The bird was treated at a local veterinary clinic and was later taken to Wildlife Kildare to recuperate from the injuries.
