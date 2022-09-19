Kildare gardaí impound car of motorist who travelled at 114km/h in an 80km/h zone

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Kildare gardaí impounded the car of a motorist who travelled at 114km/h in an 80km/h zone.
According to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter, the motorist was detected by the Naas Roads Policing Unit.
The driver was an unaccompanied Learner with no L-plates displayed.
The car was impounded and a fixed Charge Penalty Notice issued.
