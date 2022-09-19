Search

20 Sept 2022

Kildare judge says 'a message must be sent out' to would-be thieves

STERN WARNING

Judge Desmond Zaidan presided over the case. File Pic

Reporter:

Court reporter

19 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

A Naas District Court judge has said that a 'message must be sent out' to would-be thieves who plan to steal from shops in the Kildare Village Retail Outlet.

Judge Desmond Zaidan made the comments on Thursday, September 15, during the case of Llir Lapraku, with an address listed as 98 Hillview Grove, Ballinteer, Dublin 16.

DETAILS

The 44-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to stealing a number of items worth around €4,297 from a number of shops at Kildare Village on April 4 last.

It was heard that all of the stolen items were recovered, and Mr Lapraku’s solicitor, Brian Larkin, pointed out that his client has no previous convictions.

After accepting jurisdiction over the case, Judge Zaidan remarked to Mr Larkin that there 'seemed to be a high percentage of shoplifting at Kildare Village.'

Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob said that this is because a lot of the items on sale there tend to be designer items.

The Kildare Village Retail Outlet

He added: "A message must be sent out (to would-be thieves); it is only a matter of time before I start jailing them."

When Mr Larkin told the judge that the incident appeared to be a once-off, the judge said that he did not accept that.

The judge said: "He went to five different shops, there is intent (to shoplift) there.

"I don’t believe any of that."

Judge Zaidan continued bail for the defendant until the case returns to court on February 16, 2023 for sentencing.

