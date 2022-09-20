Kildare JFC: Athgarvan beat Cappagh in goal-packed play-off

Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Play-off

Athgarvan 3-12

Cappagh 2-11

The Tom Cross Transport JFC play-off brought together Cappagh and Athgarvan who had finished first and second respectively in the group stages.This was an opportunity to operate in Group A for 2023.

Despite Cappagh defeating the men in blue earlier in the campaign Athgarvan got their revenge.

Cappagh started the quickest and Dean Brennan had the ball in the Athgarvan net within thirty seconds. Jordan Nolan Mullally got Athgarvan up and running when Alan Sourke set up the chance.

A long David Lovely pass found Ollie Lewis and he pointed the resultant mark. Within two minutes Athgarvan had their noses in front. Nolan Mullally and Sourke combined for the latter's goal.

Cillian Smith added a free and Athgarvan lead 1-2 to 1-1 after seven.

Dean Brennan was the main target man for Cappagh and when he was fouled he pointed to level it. Cillian Smith and Cian Doyle with two moved Athgarvan three ahead. When you thought Athgarvan were in the ascendancy Cappagh hit back outscoring Athgarvan 1-3 to a point before the break.

Two Ollie Lewis points, one from Jack Mulligan and a brilliant team goal involving William McDonnell, David Lovely and Brian McNally who applied the finishing touch. Cappagh lead 2-5 to 1-6 at the break.

Cappagh were dealt a big blow in the last seconds as corner back Oisin O Cuill was red carded for two yellows.

The second half saw Cappagh push three ahead in the early stages but a Cillian Smith goal on 32 leveled the game. Smith was on hand to palm home after Alan Sourke had hit the crossbar.

Cian Doyle and Dean Brennan swapped points before Doyle edged Athgarvan ahead.

Ollie Lewis soon regained parity as we entered the last 20 minutes. Brian McNally and Cian Doyle kept the sides level.

Cappagh were dealt a double blow as the game entered its conclusion.Dean Brennan went off injured and Alvin Galligan became the second member of the full back line to be red carded.

Second half sub Edvinas Vaicaicaskis scored a 54th minute goal and late points from Cillian Smith Eoin Myers and Jordan Nolan Mullally sealed a 3-12 to 2-11 Athgarvan victory.

ATHGARVAN: Paddy Cox; Steve Moore, Jack Lee Parnell, Evan Ryan; Connor Cummins, Tom Sheedy, Cameron Hughes; Jordan Nolan Mullally 0-2, Eoin Myers 0-1; David Butler, Derek Nolan, David O'Sullivan; Cian Doyle 0-5 (2 free), Alan Sourke 1-0, Cillian Smith 1-4 (2 frees). Subs: Cian Butler for Evan Ryan (half-time); Edvininas Vaicaucaskis 1-0 for David O'Sullivan (46 minutes); Tom Tinsley for David Butler (52 minutes).

CAPPAGH: Dylan Whelan; Oisin O Cuill, Alvin Galligan, Alan Duff; Iarla Nolan, William McDonnell 0-1, James Towell; David Lovely, James Grogan; Cameron Dowd, Conor Rattigan, Jack Mulligan 0-1, Brian McNally 1-1, Dean Brennan 1-2 (2 frees),Ollie Lewis 0-4 (1 mark). Subs: Brian Kelly 0-2 (2 frees) for James Towell (37 minutes); Oisin Farrell for William McDonnell (41 minutes); Eoin Barclay for Dean Brennan (44 minutes); Cian Barclay for James Grogan (59 minutes).

Referee Conor Daly.