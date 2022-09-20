KILDARE MOTORING: Opel Grandland has appealing new design

By Motoring Journalist Breda Corrigan

New Opel Grandland – New Design, New Appeal.

The new Grandland mid-size family SUV is an important car for the Opel brand, and it is

crucial to the German manufacturer’s fortunes under the Stellantis umbrella. Formerly

known as the Grandland X, the new model has dropped the ‘X’ from its name, as is the case

with the smaller Crossland SUV. There is nothing typical about the new Opel Grandland,

with its bold new design, iconic ‘Vizor’ flush front grille, spacious interior with an all-digital

Pure Panel display, state-of-the-art petrol and diesel engines, and innovative features such

as Night Vision and IntelliLux LED Pixel Lights.



Trim Grades and Engine Options.

The new Opel Grandland model line-up consists of three grades – SC, SRI and Elite – all of

which come with more standard equipment than ever before. Internal Combustion Engine

(ICE) options in the new Grandland consist of a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit with 130bhp, and a

1.5-litre turbo-diesel that also produces 130bhp, both of which come with Stop Start

technology as standard. The petrol engine is available with a six-speed manual transmission

across all three trim grades, with an eight-speed automatic transmission reserved for SRI

and Elite trim grades, while the diesel engine is only available with the automatic

transmission as standard. The new Grandland is based on the same EMP2 platform that

underpinned its predecessor, so there is also a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant on the horizon.

The new Grandland plug-in electric hybrid 225bhp 2WD version will arrive later in 2022 (31g

CO2 combined), with a 300bhp AWD version to follow.



Terrific Road Presence



Measuring in at just under 4.5 metres in length, and 1.63 metres tall, the new Grandland

commands terrific road presence from every angle, while a wheelbase of 2.68 metres

ensures excellent interior space too. Families looking for expansive cargo space will be

suitably impressed by the 514-litre capacity under the luggage compartment cover with the

rear seats in their upright position. However, this increases to 1,652-litres when the rear

seat backs are folded flat. There is no loading lip, with a moveable boot floor that is flush

with the bumper when set in its higher position.



Test Car Details



My test car was a new Grandland 1.2-litre 130bhp (petrol) in top-spec Elite trim, and it

attracted lots of admiration in its striking Vertigo Blue metallic paintwork and contrasting

black roof, door mirrors and roof rails. Key standard ‘Elite’ specification includes: 19” bi-

colour diamond-cut multi-spoke alloy wheels, black roof with high gloss black roof rails, full

LED Pixel Matrix AFL front headlamps with High Beam Assist, automatic headlamps and

wipers, rear privacy glass, front and rear parking sensors, rear view camera, handsfree

electric tailgate, 60/40 split-folding rear seat back, Jet Black Nappa leather upholstery, front

centre armrest with hidden storage and 2 cupholders, DAB radio, wireless phone charger,

USB connectivity in the front console and second row, 12” digital driver instrument cluster,

10” colour touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay™ & Android Auto™, driver and front

passenger sports AGR seats, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, heated

windscreen, and automatic dual-zone climate control, along with many more comfort and

convenience features. Standard safety equipment includes Electronic Stability Programme

(ESP), Electronic Braking Distribution (EBD), Active Lane Keep Assist, Active Emergency

Braking System, cruise control with speed limiter, enhanced traffic sign recognition,

ultrasonic side blind spot alert, and hill start assist, while an array of airbags are also fitted.



On The Road



The new Grandland feels solid and predictable on the road, and body roll through corners is

well controlled thanks to the car’s firmer suspension set-up. Around town, the Grandland

has good visibility, and it is easy to get comfortable behind the reach & rake-adjustable

steering wheel too. The six-speed manual transmission has a positive shift action, while the

light steering makes the Grandland very easy to drive and manoeuvrable in tight spots.

Refinement is another strong point, with only the faintest grumble from under the bonnet

when accelerating hard. The 1.2-litre Turbo engine produces 130bhp and 230Nm of torque

for a 0-100km/h sprint time of 10.4-seconds, on the way to a top speed of 188km/h (where

permitted). Claimed fuel consumption as low as 6.2l/100km on a WLTP combined driving

cycle should be achievable in real-world driving, as I managed to record a figure of

6.5l/100km on a motorway journey I made in my Grandland test car.



Upmarket Cabin



Material quality within the cabin of the new Grandland is good, with black soft-touch

plastics used throughout to make the interior a nice place to spend time. All of the main

controls are within easy reach of the driver, with shortcut buttons for the infotainment,

volume and air-conditioning proving easier to find than the touchscreen-based controls

found in some of the Grandland’s rivals. Infotainment screen graphics are clear and the

system is fast enough in its operation, but many drivers will more likely than not use Apple

CarPlay or Android Auto as their preferred source of content.



Verdict, Pricing & Warranty



I feel that the new Opel Grandland range represents better value than ever, while the

design updates and new infotainment tech make it more appealing. Opel’s refreshed mid-

size SUV is comfortable, practical, well equipped and an affordable all-rounder that benefits

from greatly improved safety tech too. The new Opel Grandland is priced from €37,395

(excluding delivery-related charges). A 3-year/100,000km warranty comes as standard,

along with roadside assistance for the duration of the warranty. The new Opel Grandland is

on sale at Opel dealerships nationwide now.