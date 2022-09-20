PHOTO GALLERY: All the snaps from Robertsown GAA's family fun day

Here are all the snaps from Roberstown GAA's family fun day.
Picture above is Cathal, Skylar, Siobhan and Levi Leonard
All photos by Ben Kelly
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.