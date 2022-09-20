KILDARE: Wine tasting event in Naas on November 2

A wine tasting event featuring one of Ireland’s top Burgundy specialists, Conor Richardson will take place at Lawlor's Hotel in Naas on November 2.

The event will be hosted by the Nude Wine Co which is owned by Michelle Lawlor.

Mr Richardson sold his company of 35 years, Burgundy Direct Wines to Vinos Tinto this year.

His in-depth knowledge of Burgundy vineyards, the growers and the wines themselves, will offer an insight into the world of

fine Burgundy reds and whites with seven fine wines to taste.

Ms Lawlor has 20 years’ experience in the wine industry.

Working in Hong Kong for one of Asia's premier fine wine importers, Paulo Pong, Michelle has first- hand experience with the best and finest wines from Bordeaux and Burgundy and has hand-picked the cream of the crop as they launch their online fine wine selection.

Highlights of her time in the fine wine market include an accidental lunch with Sir Robert, Prince of Luxembourg, the owner of Chateau Haut Brion, dinner with the President of Chateau Latour, Frederic Engerer and and showing Dominique Lafon of

Comtes Lafon around Hong Kong's upcoming restaurants.



WHITE: Pernand-Vergelesses ‘Combottes’ AC 2019, Domaine Rapet €42.50

RED: Givry 1er Cry ‘l’Empreinte’ AC 2020, Domaine Joblot RRP €53.90

RED: Gevrey-Chambertin AC 2017, Domaine Serafin RRP €73