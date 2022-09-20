Search

21 Sept 2022

ALERT: Extension of temporary road closure near Newbridge, County Kildare to November

File Photograph: KCC has said that emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained.  

Reporter:

Leader reporter

20 Sept 2022 10:33 PM

An extension of a temporary closure of a road located near Newbridge has been announced by Kildare County Council (KCC).

Notice is hereby given of the decision of KCC to extend the duration of the closure of the L7042 road, from the Motorway Bridge to the R413 (Lumville Cross) road.

The closure has been extended to Friday, November 11, 2022.

KCC said that this is in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act, 1993 and the Roads Regulations, 1994.

The closure is required to facilitate the maintenance of the road network as per Section 13 of the Roads Act, 1993.  

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES

Northbound traffic shall be directed along the R413 towards the M7 Interchange and redirected onto the R445 into Newbridge.

Traffic will then be redirected at Moorfield Crossroads onto the L7042 Green Road to finish at the M7 Motorway Bridge.

Southbound traffic shall be redirected to Moorfield Crossroads and directed onto the R445 towards Ballymany.

Traffic will then be redirected onto the R413 Kilcullen Road and finish at Lumville Crossroads.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána.

KCC has said that emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained.  

"Any inconvenience caused is regretted," KCC added.

