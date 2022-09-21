NOTICE: ESB Outage will take place in this South Kildare region tomorrow

File Pic: ESB Networks
An ESB power outage will take place in South Kildare tomorrow.
Kildare County Council (KCC) has said that due to the outage, which will occur tomorrow Thursday, September 22, a number of areas will be without supply from 9am until 5pm.
"Please note it may take time for pressure to build after the supply returns," KCC added.
The areas that will be affected are as follows: Mullacash, Harristown, Stephenstown, Dunshane, Camphill, Dunnstown, Flemintown and Mullaghboy.
