KILDARE: Council has no plans for road works at sharp bend beside graveyard

The road at Knavinsown Graveyard (Image: Googlemaps)
Kildare Co Council said it has no plans to realign the road at a sharp bend beside a graveyard.
Councillor Mark Stafford had raised the issue of Knavinstown Graveyard, near Ellistown "in light of the number of vehicular collisions with the wall."
The Council responded at today's Municipal District meeting that the Roads Project Team have no plans to realign the road.
Officials added that the Roads Projects and Planning section "is operating at capacity and therefore does not currently have the resources or funding to deliver this project."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.