22 Sept 2022

Don't snooze on it: Kildare County Council announce Free Mattress Recycling Day 2022

Image by CongerDesign, Pixabay

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Sept 2022 5:33 PM

Two sites have been announced by Kildare County Council (KCC) for Free Mattress Recycling Day 2022.

KCC, in partnership with the Regional Waste Enforcement Office and the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications, is holding a free mattress recycling day to reduce dumping and increase recycling in County Kildare.  

This event is aimed specifically at domestic customers at the following locations: Silliot Hill, Brownstown, Kilcullen and the Roads Department Depot at Celbridge Interchange.

Households are encouraged to take this opportunity to dispose of their waste mattresses responsibly.

Single, double, and triple mattresses will be accepted for recycling for free on the day and a household quota of six per household will apply.

Only waste which complies with this scheme (as outlined above) will be accepted at the sites on the day. 

All other household waste can be recycled as normal at any Civic Amenity Site when normal service and opening hours resume on Monday, October 3, 2022.

The disposal events at the Kilcullen and Celbridge sites will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2022 from 9am to 3pm

For further information on Waste and Recycling please visit https://kildarecoco.ie/AllServices/Environment/Waste/.

