Naas District Court hears that Dublin man allegedly assaulted woman in Kildare

Naas Courthouse. File photograph
A Dublin resident appeared in Naas District Court on Thursday, September 15, accused of trespassing on a woman's property and assaulting her.
Daniel Malone, with an address given as 46 Clifden Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10, is accused of striking the woman a number of times in the face in an incident that took place at her home in Kildare last year.
ALLEGED DRUGS
The court was also told by a garda that the 28-year-old defendant later came back to the property the following day, where he was found with suspected diamorphine on his person.
Judge Desmond Zaidan agreed to continue bail for the accused until he returns to court on a date in 2023.
