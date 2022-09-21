Search

22 Sept 2022

BREAKING: Kildare gardaí investigating alleged criminal damage incident involving taxi vehicle in Newbridge

Anyone with any information relating to the incident is urged to contact Newbridge garda station by calling (045) 440 180. File Pic.

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

21 Sept 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare gardaí are investigating a criminal damage incident that took place on Edward Street in Newbridge on Friday, September 16 last.

Garda Christopher Fallon of Leixlip Garda Station told KFM Radio Station that on the night in question, a taxi driver was approached by two youths wearing face coverings at around 8.30pm.

The two youths proceeded to knock on the driver's window of the taxi.

It would be alleged that when the driver rolled down their window to speak with them, the two youths threw a firecracker into the back of the taxi and ran from the scene.

Anyone with any information relating to the incident is urged to contact Newbridge garda station by calling (045) 440 180.

Gardaí added that 'investigations are ongoing' at this time.

