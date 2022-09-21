KILDARE: Community event to celebrate 100 years of Gardaí in Clane

Garda Station lantern
Clane Gardaí will celebrate 100 years in Clane on Wednesday, September 28.
At 11.50am, Gardaí will recreate the arrival of the first station party in Clane with a parade up Main Street to arrive at Clane Garda Station for 12 noon.
A wreath will be laid in memory of Gardaí who have died on duty.
There will also be a medal presentation to serving Gardaí and the Irish Flag will be raised for the first time over the Garda Station.
From 12 noon to 2pm there will be a display in Clane Tennis Club of Garda vehicles, Specialist Units, vintage vehicles and local Gardaí will be present.
All members of the local community are invited to this event.
In addition, all 5th and 6th school children from Clane, Prosperous, Rathcoffey and Staplestown along with local Transition Year students have been invited.
