Kildare Senior Football Focus: Big wins for Clane and Clonmullion as Athy claim extra-time win

Hardwick FC 4

Suncroft AFC 2

Suncroft bowed out at the first hurdle of the Leinster Junior Cup, letting a two goal lead slip to AUL side Hardwick FC.

Josh Lee had the away side's first opening and was unlucky to see his right footed effort just slip past the post. Eoin Doyle put the 'Croft ahead in the twenty five minute when he curled a first time effort into the top corner from just inside the area when played in from a Dylan Connolly pass.

Suncroft went 2-0 up when Ben Kinsella pressure on the defender forced an own goal with thirty five minutes played.

Suncroft led 2-0 at the break but suffered a second half collapse, conceding four goals. Hardwick's first goal was scored from close range after a rebound in the 55th minute. The home side then drew level five minutess later with a defence splitting pass leading to a one on one and the Hardwick player made no mistake with the finish. Hardwick took the lead in the 70th minute from the penalty spot.

Suncroft almost drew level soon after when Niall Flynn saw his headed effort crash back off the crossbar after a fine cross from Stevie Coyne. With the 'Croft pushing to get back on level terms Hardwick took advantage of the space afforded them by sealing the win and their place in the next round with the fourth goal in the eighty fifth minute. Suncroft, although not at their best, were served well with fine display's from Ryan Farrell, Cathal Mahon and Eoin Doyle.

Clane United 7

Knockmitten UTd 3

Clane dominated the opening period playing some lovely football. It took twenty minutes for the opening goal to arrive with Ciaran Kelly shooting from distance to fire Clane ahead. Clane on top should have really added an extra goal or two were made to paid the price as Knockmitten equalised through a penalty and soon added a second to take the lead at half time.

In the second half Clane came out strong but were hit on the counter attack as the away side took a 3 1 lead. On the forty seventh minute the home side took control again and threw everything at Knockmitten and scored six goals without reply all courtesy of Kelly and Comiskey who were the stars on the night in all round fantastic team performance.



Rathangan AFC 4

Kilcock Celtic (LSL) 0

Rathangan started well in the first half of this game against Leinster Senior League side Kilcock Celtic FC and were three up at half time. In the twelfth minute Lee Moore struck the back off the net. Rathangan's second goal came in the thirty ninth minute when the home side got a free and Iain Doyle placed it in the bottom right hand corner.

In the forty second minute Alex Conlan was taken down in the box. The ever reliable Moore steps up to make it three nil going into half time. The second half was a quiet afr but Rathangan's team play was magnificent and in the seventy ninth minute with some great skill by Arun Doyle to beat three players to cross the ball to Alex Conlan who shot but Moore was at the end of it to make sure it was going over the line. Great team play by Rathangan.

Best for the winners were Darragh O'Loughlin,Stefan Lawlor, Alex Conlan, Iain Doyle and man of the match Lee Moore

Clonmullion AFC 6

Curracloe UTd FC 0

Curracloe made the long journey to Micheál O Neill Park for this Leinster Junior Cup tie and found the home side in clinical form.

The Mull went close after only three minutes when Cody Mulhall and Nathan Robinson combined for a short corner routine that saw the latter fire just over the bar. Only three minutes later Jodie Dillon opened the scoring after Dean O Sullivan Owens set Mulhall inside full back Ryan Kiely and his whipped cross was headed home by Dillon. On the tenth minutes Robinson went close to doubling the lead after great approach play by Lee Day and Lee Foley but his effort was tipped over by keeper Andrew Bolger.

The visitors first attack came on the quarter hour mark when Stephen McGuire passed out wide to Diarmuid Byrne but his driven cross come shot flew just wide of Michael Lawless's goals. With twenty minutes gone Owens and Day combined to put Ross Cardiff in at the back post but he blazed over from close range. Cardiff was in on goal again a few minutes later after the influential Day clipped a lovely ball over the top but Kiely slid in to block the shot.

The Seasiders had their best chance of the game on the half hour mark when McGuire raided down the right and his cross was met by the head Byrne but flew over the top from ten yards out. Five minutes later the home side went two up when Cardiff battled hard to win the ball back in the middle of the park and laid it off to Mulhall who expertly picked out Dillon who made no mistake.

Just before half time Jay Connell won the ball at the back and stepped out defence and squared to Mulhall who again put Dillon through on goal and he lifted the ball over the advancing Bolger to complete his hat trick. The second half started in the same pattern as the first with Clonmullion on the front foot and Cardiff was again involved when he won the ball back and fed Foley who picked out Mulhall whose twenty five yard effort squirmed just under Bolger to make it 4-0. With ten minutes of the second half gone Robinson had a shot charged down that bounced in front of Owens who hit it first time on the half volley and it flew into the back of the net before Bolger could react. Rickie Moriarty was unlucky not to get on the score sheet after he was quickest to react to a parried header from Connell but it hit the outside of the post.

Owens got his second of the game to make it six nil after he latched on to a Robinson pass and slotted beautifully with his left foot low to the bottom corner. The winner's were best served by Connell and Foley at the back Day, Cardiff and Robinson in the middle and Owens and the deadly duo of Mulhall and Dillon up front.

Best for the visitors were keeper Bolger, and full back Kiely and McGuire and Byrne in the middle.

Clara Town AFC 3

Athy Town AFC 4 (AET)

In an absolute thriller reminiscent of times gone by between these two clubs, Athy Town came out on top with club captain, Aaron Meade, sealing the win for the ‘Town in the second half of extra time to send Athy through to the next round of the Leinster Junior Cup.

It had all started so well for Athy, two goals in rapid succession by top scorer, Steven French, saw the Town go two up before the eighteenth minute.

A proud club like Clara were not going to go down this easy though and pulled one back from the penalty spot just before half time.

Again, Athy started the second half like the first and were unlucky not to score another brace before midfielder, Stephen May, scored the goal of the game with a screamer from twenty five yards out, yet again, Clara found another gear and clawed Athy back with two smart finishes in the sixtieth minute and seventy eight minute sending the game into extra time.

The town, making several subs, again got on top and were unlucky not to score in the first half of extra time, the Clara custodian making several excellent stops. The winner came in the second minute of the second period after a excellent run by Meade himself saw him go one on one with the keeper, a smart finish under the on rushing keeper saw the ball nestle in the bottom corner to send the Town through to the next round.

Best for Athy were veteran, Brendan Curtis, Aaron Meade, Stephen French and Stephen May, also a welcome return to action for keeper, Conor Germaine, who was out injured for the best part of three months.