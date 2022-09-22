KILDARE: Acoustic gigs resume in Ballymore Eustace venue

Kevin Herm Connolly
Ballymore Acoustic Group (BAG) series of music gigs resume for the Autumn in Ballymore Eustace on Monday night.
They kick off in Mick Murphy's pub with a performance by Kevin Herm Connolly, the talented Galway musician, formerly of alt.country band El Diablo.
Doors open at 8.30pm and the music starts at 9pm.
Admission is €15 at the door.
