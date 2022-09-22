KILDARE: Cash taken from home in Johnstown

Garda Station lantern
A burglary took place at a house in Johnstown on Friday, September 16 last.
The incident happened in a property in the Toberton Wood residential area.
A rear patio window was smashed and rooms were ransacked.
Cash and a number of electric items were taken.
A blue Opel Astra vehicle was seen acting suspiciously in the area at the time.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Naas Gardaí.
