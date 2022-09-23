Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, September 23

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Foley

Ailesbury Park, Newbridge, Kildare



Late of Popular House, Newbridge. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Naas Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Maureen and Patrick, brother of the late Liam and John. Sadly missed by his loving sister Antoinette, brothers Andy, Pat, Nelius, Denis, Colm and Kevin, brother in law, sisters in law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Gerry Rest In Peace

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge from 4pm on Friday with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Gerry's funeral will be live-streamed on St. Brigid’s Church, The Curragh Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/TheCurraghChurch/.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to "KARE". Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Roddy Geoghegan

The Stable End, Mount Offaly House, Athy, Kildare



Roddy Geoghegan September 21, 2022.

Will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Cremation private. Celebration of life at a later date.



House private please.

The death has occurred of Teresa McNALLY (née Hansberry)

Celbridge, Kildare



McNALLY (nee Hansberry) (St. Patrick’s Park, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Gort, Co. Galway) September 21st. 2022, (peacefully) at her home, surrounded by her family and in her 100th year. Teresa, beloved wife of the late Eamonn, dear mother of Larry, Antoinette and Siobhan, devoted grandmother of Mairead, Darragh, Conor, Niall, Michael Anthony, Rowena, Jade and Jamie and great-grandmother of Aoibhín, Síomha, Dean, Oliver, Anthony, Oisin and Treasa. Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Margaret (England), daughter-in-law Maura, Siobhan’s partner Ian, sister-in-law Eileen; Ross, Claire, Paul, Arvy, Fiona and Darren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home on Friday evening from 3 pm with the Rosary prayers at 8pm. (House private on Saturday morning, please). Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Saturday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 Noon followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Teresa’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by following this LINK on Saturday morning.