Tickets still available for Taste of Kildare at Curragh Racecourse this weekend

Most of the stands at this weekend’s Taste of Kildare 2022 will be in the indoor Champions Hall area of the grandstand at the Curragh Racecourse.

Purchase your tickets for the Into Kildare event here.

This location will ensure that visitors in the large public area will be protected them from any inclement weather.

The organisers have insisted that attendees will be shielded from the elements inside the facility.

A spokesperson said: “The cookery demo area is also inside which will be weather proof.

“The Ticket price of €15 for the Early Bird price is great value and includes entry to the races itself so essentially you are getting

"Taste of Kildare and the Races for just €15!”

On Sunday, September 25, enjoy a truly memorable day sampling locally produced products and signature dishes.

Local Kildare chefs, alongside guest chefs will showcase their menus in the demo kitchen while the Champions’ Hall will be host to well-known and award-winning food and drink producers, food outlets and restaurants.

For an unsurpassed dining experience, feast on an eight-course Taste of Kildare menu in the Leger Restaurant accompanied by stunning panoramic views of the finish line.

Each course features a signature dish from one of Kildare’s restaurants to ensure you really and truly experience a Taste of Kildare.

Born and Bred in Kildare on Saturday, September 24 showcases Kildare food and drink producers and restaurants.

With over 40 properties to sample from, it’s the perfect opportunity to discover your new favourite!