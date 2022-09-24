KWWSPCA Animals in Need: New date likely for Wag & Bone Show

Firstly, apologies to anyone who was planning to come to the KWWSPCA Wag & Bone Dog Show on Sunday 11 September. The weather was so bad on the morning of the event, that it had to be cancelled.

We hope it might be rescheduled for later in the autumn.

But two events that are coming soon are the Pet Blessing Service on Saturday, October 1, in Christ Church, Celbridge, at 11.30 am; more details will be in next week’s article. And on Friday 7 and Saturday 8 October, the KWWSPCA will hold its very popular Book Sale in the Town Hall in Kilcullen from 11.00 – 4.00 each day.

Noah’s Ark September Online Auction – Starts Monday, 19 September

More than 100 items are being auctioned online to raise money for the KWWSPCA. Noah’s Ark is the KWWSPCA’s Charity Shop in Newbridge and holds regular online auctions of items that have been donated to the KWWSPCA by its generous supporters. You need to go to www.facebook.com/kwwsp

cashopnoahsark for information about the items to be auctioned, their reserve prices and how to bid for them.

Lena is Looking for her Forever Home

Lena is a lovely young whippet/lurcher who has come into the care of the KWWSPCA from the Kildare Dog Pound. She is a very friendly dog, loving life and loving everyone she meets.

She is very interested in meeting our other dogs and we think she will get on well with other dogs. Rehoming with another dog would, of course, be subject to a meet and greet. We don’t know what she is like with cats but generally recommend a cat free home for our sighthounds. She is very good on her walks and is gentle on the lead. She is an absolute sweetheart who has stolen the hearts of our volunteers, and we know she will steal the hearts of everyone who meets her.

She would like a home where she has company for a good bit of the day, as she is still a young dog. She would not like a home where she would be left on her own for long periods.

She has been spayed, vaccinated, and chipped (chip number 981020002391851 origin Ireland).

If you would like more information about Lena and how to start the adoption process, please go to the KWWSPCA website www.kwwspca.ie.

Registered Charity Number: CHY 6280

General Helpline: 087 6887136

Dog Helpline/Rehoming: 087 1279835

Cat Helpline/Rehoming/TNR: 089 4588162

Animal Welfare Officer: 086 1751841

Charity Shop Noah’s Ark: 086 3413017

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram