KILDARE: Gardaí believe more than one vehicle may have collided with tragic pedestrian on M7 near Naas

Gardaí at Naas are renewing their appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the M7 motorway early on Saturday morning.

Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted shortly after 4am after a male pedestrian in his mid 20s was struck by a one or more vehicles that were traveling northbound on the M7 between J11 and J10 near Naas.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are particularly appealing to motorists who may have stopped at the scene of the collision prior to the arrival of Gardaí and Emergency Services to make contact with them.

A Garda spokesperson added: "It is also believed that more than one vehicle may have collided with the male, and although a number of drivers have come forwarded, we would appeal for these motorists to contact Gardaí.

"Additionally we are asking motorists with any video footage (including dash cam) who were travelling on the M7 between J11 and J10 in either direction in the hours prior to the collision, to make contact with investigating Gardaí.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station."