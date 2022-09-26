Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, September 26

The death has occurred of Simon Byrne

169 Colclough Avenue, Graiguecullen, Carlow / Athy, Kildare



Simon Byrne,169 Colclough Avenue Graiguecullen. Formerly of Shaws of Athy and Munnelly`s service station Kilkenny road Carlow, on 23rd September 2022, at the Mater Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his family. Simon will never be forgotten by his brother Giles, sisters Jacinta, Elizabeth, Genevieve and Emma, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Simon Rest In Peace

Reposing In Lacey`s Funeral Home, John Street, Carlow (R93H684) on Monday, 26th September, from 4pm until 8pm.

Followed by Private Cremation

The death has occurred of Pat Hilliard

Leixlip Park, Leixlip, Kildare / Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Hilliard Pat, Leixlip Park, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare. 24th September 2022. Peacefully at St. Francis Hospice. Loving husband of Olive. Will be dearly missed by his loving wife, brother John and sister Elizabeth, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, godchildren especially Áine, extended family, relatives, and many friends.

May Pat’s gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan K78R2C1, on Monday from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral on Tuesday to Our Lady’s Nativity Church, Old Hill,Leixlip, W23A977, arriving for 11.00 am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Messages of comfort and support for the family may be placed in the condolences section below.

The death has occurred of Martin Kane

Attanagh, Kilkenny / Celbridge, Kildare / Dublin



Martin Kane : 25th September, 2022

Late of Celbridge, County Kildare & formerly of Ballinalacken, Attanagh, County Kilkenny.

In the care of the Staff at Park Nursing Home, Kilcock, Co. Kildare and surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents James and Mary Kane. Deeply regretted by his wife Marie, brothers John, Michael, Patrick, Kieran, sisters Marie, Eileen, Anne, Sheila, Breda, nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

MAY MARTIN REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny, on Tuesday (27th September) from 2.30pm concluding with Funeral Prayers at 6.30pm, followed by removal to Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyragget. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by burial in Saint Finian's Cemetery, Ballyragget.

Please use the online condolence book below if you wish to offer your sympathies and share memories of Martin.

The death has occurred of Jane Kiely (née Walshe)

Tarbert, Kerry, V31 NN96 / Naas, Kildare



Jane Kiely (née Walshe) Tarbert, Co. Kerry and formerly of Kingsfurze, Naas, Co. Kildare. Peacefully, on September 25th, 2022, in the presence of her loving family. Predeceased by her loving parents Dan and Bridget and by her much loved sisters Brigid, Karen and Camilla. Beloved wife of Denis, devoted mother to Denise, Oonagh, Aisling, Claire, Deirdre, Denis and Vivienne, mother-in-law to Mike Finucane, John Joe Hayes, Mick Kennelly, Aoife Lynch and Ciarán Fitzgerald. Greatly missed by her grandchildren Jack, Aisling, Tadhg, Micheál, Sarah, Dan, Tomás, Anna, Aodhla, Cáit, Nessa, Conall, Dáithí, Páidí and Fiadh. Beloved sister to Michael, Anne, Claire, Nuala, Enda, Dan, John, Brendan and Richard, will be missed by her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at her home (Main St., Tarbert V31 NN96) on Sunday (family only) and on Monday from 4 p.m to 8 p.m . Requiem Mass for Jane will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Tarbert, on Tuesday at 12 noon, live-streamed on www.stmarystarbert.com , followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please.