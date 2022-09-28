Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, September 28

The death has occurred of Derek Donohue

Cloney, Athy, Kildare



Sadly missed by his loving wife Elaine, son James, daughter Clodagh, parents Tom and Ann, brothers David and Darren, cousin Catriona, sister-in-law Anna, niece Courtney, nephew Roberto, Elaine's parents and brothers, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence (R14 DX82) on Wednesday evening (September 28th) from 5pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for Requiem Mass at 11am, see link http://www.parishofathy.ie/. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only, please.

House private please on Thursday morning.

The death has occurred of Eamon (Bamford) Doyle

Grangemellon, Athy, Kildare



The death has occurred of Eamon (Bamford) Doyle, Grangemellon, Athy, Co. Kildare, peacefully at Naas General Hospital on Tuesday 27th September after a short illness. Predeceased by his parents, brother Jack and grandson Billy. Eamon will be sadly missed by his loving wife Pauline, his children Linda, Paul, Eddie, James and Ciara, his grandchildren, brother Dick, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and close friends.

Reposing at his residence (R14 AK73) on Thursday 29th September from 4pm concluding with the rosary at 8pm. Removal by Thompson’s Funeral Directors on Friday morning, 30th September, at 10.30am to arrive at St. Michael’s Parish Church, Athy, for Requiem Mass at 11am. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed by clicking on the following link Athy Parish Webcam. The funeral cortege will travel to Levitstown Cemetery via his home.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to “The Friends of Naas Hospital”.

The death has occurred of Henry Jeanes

Cnoc an Dara, Foxford, Mayo / Kildare Town, Kildare



The death has occurred, peacefully, at his residence of Henry Jeanes, Cnoc an Dara, Foxford and formerly of Kildare town and London.

Henry, predeceased by his sister Angela and his brother Eric will be dearly and lovingly missed by his loving wife Margaret and family Maria, Teresa, David, Michelle and Sarah, his adored grandchildren Daniel, Sophie, Grace, Roisin, Joseph, Chanade, Leah, Edward, Eve, Maddie, Henry, Abigail and Chloe, his great grandchildren Lucy and Sophie and their dad Shane, sons in-law Eddie, Tony and Chris, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Henry Rest in Peace.

Henry will repose in Clarke's Funeral Home, Foxford, on Thursday evening from 5.30 until 7 o’clock.

Funeral will arrive to the Church of Christ the King, Knockmore, on Friday morning for funeral Mass at 11 o’clock with the funeral proceeding to Cloghan's Cemetery.

Walk-through only sympathising at the Funeral Home and at the Church, no handshaking please, by request.

Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to Mayo Roscommon Hospice online at www.hospice.ie/donations/donate-online

The funeral Mass for Henry may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/knockmore

The death has occurred of Jean Malone (née Harpur)

Butterstream, Clane, Kildare



Malone (nee Harpur), Jean, Butterstream, Clane, Co. Kildare, September 26th 2022, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh; deeply regretted by her loving husband Seamus, children Ciara, Aoife and Katie, sons-in-law Mark and Sean, grandchildren Lily, Pippa and Tadhg, mother Kathleen, father John, sisters Mary and Phil, brothers John and David, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning from her residence at 11.30am to arrive at St. Brigid's and St. Patrick's Church, Clane for 12 noon funeral mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh by clicking on the following link : https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/ways-to-donate/

Jean's funeral mass can be viewed live on Thursday at 12 noon by clicking on the following link : https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/