28 Sept 2022

Kildare: Naas dual star James Burke takes it all in his stride

Naas, senior hurling champions for the fourth year in a row. Photo: Sean Brilly

Tommy Callaghan

28 Sept 2022 9:33 PM

tommy.callaghan@leinsterleader.ie

It matters to Naas midfielder, James Burke, whether it is the big ball game or its hurling equivalent.

Over the past few seasons it is one week hurling and the next week hurling.
Week in and week out.

He, along with his fellow hurling team mate and hurling captain, Brian Byrne, are the only two dual players in Naas but it certainly does not seem to bother them as they change codes with nonchalant ease.

James Burke put in another top class display on Sunday last, firing over no less then ten points and while they were all from placed balls, his contribution to his side's win, was immense, as usual.

The big man admitted it may not have been Naas' greatest display but he instantly put that down to the opposition.

“We knew going into the game that they (Maynooth) would come with something different from the last time we met them and they certainly did that, they played with a lot of hunger, some very good hurlers, good young hurlers and they will be back you can be assured of that.”

Burke said that conditions were fine, adding the wind was maybe a bit of a factor, a strong cross breeze but overall conditions were good, maybe the ground was a bit softer than what we have been used to in recent times but for this time of the year, absolutely no complaints.”

Admitting that playing both codes both himself and Brian (Byrne) have come to terms with it, “both the football and hurling management make it easy for us; if it's a hurling week the footballers down want to see us and the opposite when it is a hurling week which makes it easier for us as it is very important to get that rest in between games.”

With a big smile on his face he adds, “having success in both makes it a lot easier, when you're winning, in any sport, makes it easier to train and easier to manage whatever comes you way.”

Now Naas are facing another huge challenge as this year, having won Leinster and All-Ireland honours at intermediate level, will now try their luck at senior club level.

“Yes, a huge challenge but that is what you want, you want to be able to test yourself against the best that is around and I think that is not for six or seven weeks but already looking forward to that challenge, hopefully we can give it socks and see how we go.”

Naas make it four-in-a-row with victory over Maynooth in Kildare Senior Hurling Championship final

But before that big challenge comes around James (and Brian) have another big date in two weeks time when they will line out in the senior football championship final against Clane.

“We will enjoy tonight first of all, then it's back to the footballers on Tuesday night, Clane had a great win over Athy yesterday, so another big challenge on the horizon, it is their (Clane) first final in a long time and just like us last year they will have massive support and huge backing, they will be up for it and that's for sure, a really good footballing team so really looking forward to that in two weeks time.”

