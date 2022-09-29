Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, September 29

The death has occurred of John KELLY

Ballinakill, Carbury, Kildare, W91 E9H7



Peacefully in the care of St. Camillus Nursing Home, Killucan. Beloved husband of the late Bridie and father of the late Kieran (Jockey). Predeceased by his brothers Paul (Duleek) and Noel (Kishavanna, Edenderry). Much loved father to Brigid, Sean, Ann, Catriona, Peter, Collette and Noel, daughters-in-law Sara, Elaine and Amanda, sons-in-law Phelim, Aidan, Brian and Griff. Adored grandfather to his fifteen much loved grandchildren, sadly missed by his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May John Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home (Eircode W91 E9H7) this Thursday and Friday from 4pm to 7pm with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can also take part in John's Funeral Mass on the Carbury Parish Webcam via the following link:

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

The family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this sad and difficult time.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) BRENNAN

Brownstown, The Curragh, Kildare / Laois



BRENNAN James (Jim) Brownstown, The Curragh, Co. Kildare and late of the Rushes, Co. Laois (Retd. Sergeant Major, Military College, The Curragh, where he served for 40 years) - 28th September 2022 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh with his family by his side. Jim, predeceased by his loving wife Betty; sadly missed by his loving daughters Lilly, Bernadette, Margaret, Brigid and Mary, son Patrick, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Molly, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Jim Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Thursday from 4pm until 7.30pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal from his residence on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh for 11am Mass with funeral afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donations box in the Church.

House strictly private at all times please.

The death has occurred of Kathleen MORAN (née Geraghty)

The Crescent, Newbridge, Kildare



MORAN, Kathleen (née Geraghty) The Crescent, Newbridge, Co Kildare - 27th September 2022 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Naas Hospital. Kathleen, loving wife of the late Jim. Predeceased by her brothers Bertie, Noel, Vincent, Gerald & John. Sadly missed by her family Dermot and George, sister-in-law Carmel, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, great-grandnieces & great-grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and good friends.

May Kathleen Rest in Peace

​Reposing at her home from 5pm on Thursday with Rosary at 7.30pm. Removal by Anderson & Leahy Funeral Directors on Friday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for 11am Mass. Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church.Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery Newbridge.



House Private at all other times please.





Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas Hospital. Donations Box in the Church.​