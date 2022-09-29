Kildare TD writes to PAC to ask for rationale for axing of Maynooth University student centre project

Social Democrats co-leader and Kildare North TD Catherine Murphy has called for more information on the decision to end plans to build a student centre at Maynooth University.

She has referred the matter to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

“I have written to the PAC to ask for clarity on the rationale for the decision to end the project, account for the money collected through the levy, and any refunds students may be due,” she explained.

In her letter to the chair of the PAC she noted: “I am calling for the University to provide a full statement to address their rationale to terminate the project.

“The Comptroller and Auditor General may be able to brief the committee on historic financial statements relating to the Maynooth University in the context of the way in which student contributions to the project were accounted for and if liability now arises for the University in respect of claims for refunds or reimbursements."

Yesterday, Maynooth University said escalating costs relating to construction issues and hyperinflation had impacted the centre's completion.

It said the decision to end the project was taken by its governing authority on Monday.

The university said the student levy fund would not be affected by the decision, and such funds would ring-fenced for student facilities.

Meanwhile, Cllr Angela Feeney said she was visiting the Clubs and Societies Day at the university earlier this week when the news quickly spread about the decision.

"There was anger in the air and genuine frustration and disappointment especially since construction had already started on the building and students, since 2015, have been paying an annual levy of €150 Euros to be used to fund the centre," she said.

Cllr Feeney said she really feels for the students and they deserve better. She added that the growth in student numbers needs to be matched with growth in facilities and amenities to enhance the student experience.

"In some ways, the University is like a microcosm of many of the towns in North Kildare,-growth, growth, growth without the necessary accompanying infrastructure," she said.

Cllr Feeney said she understands the limitations to be operated under when using public funds, the complications of procurement and tendering as well as spiraling costs and availability of materials.

However, she believes that communication is key and she hopes that further information from the University will be forthcoming.

"For example, can the University reveal how much to date has been collected from the student levy. If the money has been ring-fenced, as mentioned in the University's statement then a figure must be available," she asked.