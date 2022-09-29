Less than 3% of Kildare County Council homes are empty

File image
According to the Kildare County Council some 2.7% of its housing stock is empty.
The council says that 93 homes need major renovation work while 58 need minor repairs and one house is awaiting allocation to a tenant.
The number of vacant homes added to the list as of September is 20 - which is the same number of homes which have been completed.
Most of the homes needing major work are located in Naas (13) , Athy (nine) and Kildare town (nine).
Most of those needing lesser work are in Athy (nine) and Kildare town (seven).
